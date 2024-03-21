Ukraine to spend US$5 billion on domestic arms production this year

Ukrainian officials have said the government will spend about US$5 billion on domestic arms production this year, but everyone agrees that this is not enough.

Details: The Washington Post said, quoting Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, that production tripled in 2023 and is expected to increase sixfold this year.

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine already produces 90% of its needs in terms of drones, which have changed the methods of warfare. These include long-range UAVs and maritime drones.

Ukraine also produces its own mortar and artillery shells of the Soviet 122 and 152 mm calibres.

At the same time, defence companies will start producing their own 155mm NATO-standard shells for artillery systems supplied by Western allies from the second half of this year.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, said in February that Ukraine had launched production of a missile with a range of about 650 kilometres. Air defence systems and precision missiles similar to the ones produced for US-made HIMARS systems are also being developed, officials said.

However, it was noted that this is not enough to compensate for the lack of international support, especially arms supplies from the United States.

