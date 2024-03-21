All Sections
NATO Military Committee chair warns against excessive pessimism about Ukraine's chances to win war

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 12:46
Rob Bauer. Photo: Getty Images

Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, has cautioned against excessive pessimism about Ukraine's ability to win the war and urged the world to further support Kyiv.

Source: Bauer in his speech at the Kyiv Security Forum on 21 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bauer stressed that no wars are ever won by pessimists.

"But while the world may have been overly optimistic in 2023, we should not make the same mistake by becoming overly pessimistic in 2024," he said.

Bauer emphasised that based on the facts, they had every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed.

"NATO Allies, and many other nations around the world, are providing unprecedented support to Ukraine and it has made a real difference. But Ukraine needs even more support," Bauer stated.

The official noted that Ukrainian forces have revolutionised many aspects of modern warfare.

"Confronted with a combination of World War One trenches and artillery barrages and 21st century drone warfare and artificial intelligence, you have quickly adapted and fought back. You are pioneering with innovation, using combinations of Soviet style equipment with modern Western materiel," Bauer explained.

Background:

Subjects: NATOUkraine
