Ukrainian Parliament adopts bill on military benefits

The Ukrainian Parliament has adopted in the second reading a bill strengthening the social protection of military personnel and police officers.

Source: draft law on the website of the Ukrainian Parliament

Details: The bill allows military personnel up to 12 months of leave for medical treatment, including abroad, without a need to undergo medical examination in 4 months.

Advertisement:

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the right to a parental leave, with the complete preservation of monetary security.

The draft law also defined the amount of one-time monetary assistance paid in the event of death of a serviceman while performing their military service duties; it cannot be less than UAH 15,000,000 (about US$382,000).

In addition, norms against gender discrimination and sexual harassment are being introduced: "ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women and men, preventing gender-based violence, sexual harassment, offences against sexual freedom and sexual integrity."

The document rejects the ban on military personnel disseminating information in the media and on the Internet. They will have the same rights to freedom of speech in social media as other Ukrainians.

Background: On 23 February, the Ukrainian Parliament supported the draft law on additional benefits for military personnel in the first reading. The Ministry of Defence named this decision the first step towards strengthening the social protection of military personnel.

Support UP or become our patron!