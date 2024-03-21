All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Parliament adopts bill on military benefits

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 21 March 2024, 13:21
Ukrainian Parliament adopts bill on military benefits
Ukrainian military. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian Parliament has adopted in the second reading a bill strengthening the social protection of military personnel and police officers.

Source: draft law on the website of the Ukrainian Parliament 

Details: The bill allows military personnel up to 12 months of leave for medical treatment, including abroad, without a need to undergo medical examination in 4 months.

Advertisement:

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the right to a parental leave, with the complete preservation of monetary security.

The draft law also defined the amount of one-time monetary assistance paid in the event of death of a serviceman while performing their military service duties; it cannot be less than UAH 15,000,000 (about US$382,000).

In addition, norms against gender discrimination and sexual harassment are being introduced: "ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women and men, preventing gender-based violence, sexual harassment, offences against sexual freedom and sexual integrity."

The document rejects the ban on military personnel disseminating information in the media and on the Internet. They will have the same rights to freedom of speech in social media as other Ukrainians.

Background: On 23 February, the Ukrainian Parliament supported the draft law on additional benefits for military personnel in the first reading. The Ministry of Defence named this decision the first step towards strengthening the social protection of military personnel.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Verkhovna Radawar
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine's Parliament to rename more cities as derussification continues
Zelenskyy's Servant of the People faction close to disorganisation due to lack of motivation – Ukrainska Pravda source
Government submits bill to parliament to increase Border Guard Service staff by 15,000
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: