Estonia announces €20 million military aid package for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 13:26
The flag of Estonia. Stock photo: Фото: Getty Images

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said during a visit to Kyiv on Thursday that his country will send Ukraine the next package of military assistance worth €20 million.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Estonia; European Pravda

Pevkur met with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov in Kyiv.

The new package will include, in particular, artillery ammunition, anti-tank guns, explosives, gas masks, sniper equipment, and smaller-calibre ammunition.

"We put this package together focusing on providing the maximum benefit to Ukraine while making sure to not diminish Estonian defence readiness," Hanno Pevkur said.

The aid package includes 155-mm shells, an additional contribution of Estonia to the European Union's initiative to send one million shells to Ukraine. Denmark will partially fund Estonia's contribution. The exact amount of ammunition was not disclosed for security reasons.

Pevkur noted that with the approach of summer, Ukraine needs, first of all, ammunition, all elements of air defenсe, spare parts and electronic warfare equipment.

Earlier, the European Commission reported that by the end of March 2024, the number of shells delivered to Ukraine within the framework of the EU initiative to supply one million rounds of artillery ammunition will reach about 500,000.

In January, Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for internal market, said that the European defence industry will be able to make at least 1.3 million shells by the end of 2024.

Subjects: EstoniaUkraine
