Australia joins drone coalition for Ukraine – video

At a joint press conference with his UK counterpart Grant Shapps, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles has announced that Australia has joined the drone coalition for Ukraine.

Quote: "Today we also announce that Australia will participate in the drone coalition which is being led by both the United Kingdom and Latvia".

Details: In addition, Marles noted that this is an opportunity for Australia to "continue making our contribution to the effort to have Ukraine stay the course and be able to resolve this conflict [war] on its terms".

Background: The UK and Latvia will provide thousands of drones to Ukraine as co-leaders of a large international coalition.

On 8 March, Bill Blair, Canada's Minister of National Defence, vowed that Canada would join the international drone coalition led by Latvia and the United Kingdom.

