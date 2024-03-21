Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast leaves 4 people injured, houses and cars damaged – photo

Two people have been injured, fires broke out in various areas, and residential buildings and vehicles damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote from Prosecutor’s Office: "The armed forces of the Russian Federation launched missile attacks on the territory of Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 21 March. Two individuals sustained shrapnel injuries to their limbs and faces. Information about casualties is being established.

Advertisement:

Wreckage from enemy air targets damaged houses, outbuildings and vehicles in several areas of the oblast. Fires broke out at the strike sites of the wreckage, which the State Emergency Service subsequently extinguished."

Details: The Prosecutor's Office also posted photos of the aftermath of the missile strike. Based on these facts, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Updated: Later, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that 4 people were injured in the oblast as a result of the morning attack by Russia, suffering various injuries including cut wounds to the limbs, abrasions, eye and face injuries. One person was hospitalised.

Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Destruction and fires were recorded in 4 districts of Kyiv Oblast. More than 40 private buildings, 2 high-rise buildings, and 12 cars were damaged in 6 settlements.

Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

The Oblast Military Administration stated that the damage to private houses ranged from broken windows to complete destruction of buildings. Windows, balconies, and doors were blown out in high-rise buildings. In one of the settlements, a preparatory school was also damaged, suffering broken windows.

Power lines were also damaged. The oblast power company assured customers that power would be restored by lunchtime.

Prosecutors, investigators, and expert services are working at the sites where damage has occurred.

Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Read more on this topic: Aftermath of Russian missile attack on Kyiv: 13 people injured, windows smashed and cars burned – photo

Background:

A Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 20-21 March caused fires, and missile debris fell on a kindergarten building, a residential building and a transformer substation in three city districts. 13 people have been injured.

The Russians launched an attack on Kyiv on the night of 20-21 March, using two Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles, all of which were successfully downed by Ukrainian air defence units.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!