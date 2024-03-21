All Sections
Russians attack 20 settlements in Ukraine's north with artillery and mortars – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 21 March 2024, 19:28
Russian tank. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In total, 67 combat clashes occurred on the front line during the day. The Russians launched 36 missile strikes and 50 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems 96 times. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 21 March

Quote: "The settlements of Vorozhba and Hrytsenkove (Sumy Oblast) were hit by airstrikes. Over 20 settlements, including Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Chernatske, Baranivka, Sosnivka, Khodyne, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Iskryskivshchyna and Katerynivka (Sumy Oblast); and Udy, Kozacha Lopan and Ambarne (Kharkiv Oblast), came under enemy artillery and mortar fire."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops, supported by their aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once near the village of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Spirne, Vesele and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 24 times. 

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops, supported by their aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

Quote: "During the day, Ukraine's Air Force hit seven areas where [Russian] military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as two anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the enemy.

[Ukraine's] Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an artillery piece and two of the enemy’s air defence systems."

