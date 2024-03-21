All Sections
Russians nationalise apartments in temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 21 March 2024, 18:55
Russians nationalise apartments in temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Stock photo: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

The Russians have been seeking empty apartments in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and subsequently "nationalising" them.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "A 'state housing inspection' has been set up in the region to identify empty apartments or apartments whose owners have left the region. Such apartments are then declared 'ownerless' and 'nationalised'."

Details: The NRC reported that Russian so-called inspectors demand that homeowners' associations provide information about vacant apartments and "exert pressure on disloyal heads of apartment associations". 

The NRC noted that such "inspectors" will not escape accountability.

