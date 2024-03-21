Ukraine's Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office becomes independent body

Launch of the work of the independent Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. Photo: Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) has begun operating as a legal entity of public law independent of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Source: press service of the Prosecutor General's Office; Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Prosecutor General's Office: "In accordance with the order of the Deputy Prosecutor General – Head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office dated 19 March 2024, No. 52, the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, as a legal entity of public law, commences its activities from 21 March 2024."

Details: The Prosecutor General's Office explained that this is happening based on the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) on 8 December 2023, the Law on Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and other legislative acts of Ukraine to strengthen the independence of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

The SAPO emphasised that establishing an independent anti-corruption prosecutor's office will not affect the investigation of cases or the prosecution in court in criminal proceedings already pending in judicial instances.

Background:

At its meeting on 8 December, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law that separates the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office into a separate prosecutor's office.

