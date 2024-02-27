All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Rising execution rate of Ukrainian POWs indicates shift in Russian policy – prosecutor

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 27 February 2024, 21:25
Rising execution rate of Ukrainian POWs indicates shift in Russian policy – prosecutor
Execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Screenshot: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Since the end of November 2023, prosecutors have recorded an increase in the number of shootings of Ukrainian prisoners of war (PoW) by Russian invaders.

Source: Yurii Bielousov, Head of the Department of Combating Crimes in the Context of the Armed Conflict in the Office of the Prosecutor General, on the air of Suspilne. Sprotyv (Resistance)

Details: As of now, the Prosecutor's Office is conducting 19 criminal proceedings over the murder of 45 Ukrainian PoWs. These are only the figures that are currently known to law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We see an upward trend in these cases starting from the end of November 2023. And this year, it's becoming prevalent. These are mainly Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts. For us, this is evidence of a change in policy, and it is clearly initiated by the senior leadership of the Russian Armed Forces. Because there cannot be such a large number of cases by chance."

Details: The representative of the Prosecutor General's Office added that social media coverage of such executions is intended to have a mental impact. 

Quote: "This is an attempt to intimidate Ukrainians so that they do not resist. And this fits into the general outline of the Russian Federation's policy of subjugating the Ukrainian people. It's an attempt to force Ukrainians to surrender through violence, executions, and deportation of our citizens."

Reminder: 

  • Following reports of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) being shot after their positions were captured, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically stated that Russia "has always adhered to international legal documents and conventions" concerning the treatment of POWs.
  • On 16 February, Ukraine’s forces moved away from the Zenit, a key defence position in the southern part of Avdiivka, to save lives and improve the operational situation.  On Sunday, 18 February, relatives of some seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner after Russian forces captured the Zenit position in Avdiivka recognised their loved ones’ bodies in a video circulating on Russian social media.
  • On 19 February, wounded Ukrainian soldiers who were surrounded in the Zenit defence position were shot by the Russians despite a promise to evacuate them, the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, which had been defending Avdiivka, reported.
  • On 20 February, a video of the execution of three Ukrainian defenders taken prisoner by Russian army soldiers near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was posted online. The Security Service of Ukraine and prosecutors said they were investigating the shooting.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Prosecutor's Officeprisoners
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Prosecutor's Office
Resident of Cherkasy Oblast sold information about Ukrainian forces to Russia – photo
Prosecutor's Office reveals Russia struck Sloviansk and Kramatrosk with ballistics and Kh-22 missiles
Russian soldiers execute unarmed prisoner of war, Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office launches investigation
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: