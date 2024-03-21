Police identify four victims of 20 March missile attack on Kharkiv

The aftermath of the strike on Kharkiv on 20 March. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv

Three men and two women were killed in a missile strike on a building in Kharkiv on 20 March. They all worked at the same company.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of the Kharkiv Oblast Police

Quote: "Since yesterday, all five had been considered missing. However, thanks to the prompt work of our investigators and forensic experts, four of the deceased have already been identified."

Details: Bolvinov said two layout designers of a signage company were killed. They were 51 and 42. Both burned to death on the fourth floor. Experts identified one of them through a DNA match with his mother, and the other with samples from his brother.

The bodies of two women were also found on the fourth floor. One of them worked as an accountant at an electrical equipment company in the building. She was 56.

The second woman, a 54-year-old sales manager, was identified through DNA samples that matched her daughter's.

Quote: "The fifth victim is most likely a colleague of this woman. He was the chief engineer at the same company. Buccal epithelial cell samples from the chief engineer's mother are on their way to us from Sloviansk. Tomorrow, after investigations and testing, we will be able to say for sure whether he is the fifth victim of this Russian war crime."

Background: Russian forces attacked one of the districts of Kharkiv on 20 March. Five civilians were killed and nine were injured.

