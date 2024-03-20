All Sections
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 5 people are missing

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 20 March 2024, 23:07
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 5 people are missing
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said that five people were reported missing after the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 20 March.

Source: Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "We have the same number of missing people in addition to the five killed."

Details: Terekhov reported that they have been identified, but they are neither among those who were injured nor among the dead.

He added that the fire is almost out, with only smouldering in the damaged building.

Background: Russian forces attacked one of the districts of Kharkiv on 20 March. Five civilians were killed and nine were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivcasualtieswar
