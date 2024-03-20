All Sections
Zelenskyy on Russia's attack on Kharkiv: Ukraine will respond even more precisely

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 20 March 2024, 22:52
Zelenskyy on Russia's attack on Kharkiv: Ukraine will respond even more precisely
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the 20 March Russian attack on Kharkiv that killed five people.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our Kharkiv. Kharkiv and the oblast have been subjected to terrible Russian strikes for more than two years. Saltivka was destroyed by missiles, and other districts and streets of the city were damaged. Villages and towns in the oblast have been destroyed.

There is another Russian strike on Kharkiv today, which will not affect anything except that Ukraine will respond even more fundamentally and accurately."

Details: Zelenskyy said that all oblasts in Ukraine that suffer from attacks by Russian troops need air defence.

"Everyone should be aware of this. Kharkiv needs enough air defence systems. Sumy Oblast needs air defence. Chernihiv Oblast and all our other oblasts that suffer from Russian terror. Our partners have these defence systems. And our partners need to understand that air defence must protect lives," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background: Russian forces attacked one of the districts of Kharkiv on 20 March. Five civilians were killed and nine were injured.

Subjects: ZelenskyyKharkivwarair defence
