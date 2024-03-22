Russia loses another 750 soldiers, 35 artillery systems and 37 combat vehicles in one day

Russia lost another 870 soldiers, 35 artillery systems, 37 armoured combat vehicles and 8 tanks over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

434,710 (+870) military personnel;

6,840 (+8) tanks;

13,111 (+37) armoured combat vehicles;

10,775 (+35) artillery systems;

1,018 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

723 (+2) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,388 (+23) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,953 (+31) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,287 (+45) vehicles and tankers;

1,749 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

