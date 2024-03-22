Russia loses another 750 soldiers, 35 artillery systems and 37 combat vehicles in one day
Friday, 22 March 2024, 09:30
Russia lost another 870 soldiers, 35 artillery systems, 37 armoured combat vehicles and 8 tanks over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 434,710 (+870) military personnel;
- 6,840 (+8) tanks;
- 13,111 (+37) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,775 (+35) artillery systems;
- 1,018 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 723 (+2) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,388 (+23) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,953 (+31) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,287 (+45) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,749 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
