Over 1,000 miners trapped underground due to power outage, evacuation underway

Economichna PravdaFriday, 22 March 2024, 13:35
Over 1,000 miners trapped underground due to power outage, evacuation underway
The evacuation of miners to the surface after the mines were left without power is underway. Photo: DTEK

Coal mining facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were left without electricity during the large-scale attack on the night of 21-22 March. At that time, 1,060 miners were working underground.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Ministry; DTEK, the largest private investor in Ukraine's energy industry

Quote: "Several mines in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts are left without electricity. Over 1,000 people are underground. There is no threat to their lives," the Ministry of Energy reported.

DTEK said that an emergency situation liquidation plan has been implemented: backup power sources have been deployed, and the evacuation of miners to the surface has begun.

After evacuation, all miners undergo medical examinations. People were not injured.

Background:

  • The Russians hit the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s largest hydropower generating company, has reported that there is no threat of a dam breach.
  • The Russians conducted two direct hits on the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP). Ihor Syrota, General Director of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, has reported that the HPP-2 generating station is in critical condition and it is unknown if it will be able to operate.
  • Emergency rolling blackouts have been introduced in a number of Ukrainian regions as a result of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. 

