President's Office denies statements that US asked to stop attacks on Russian refineries

Mykhailo Podoliak. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, denies that Washington demands that Ukraine stop attacks on Russia's oil infrastructure.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak on the air of the Russian information channel TV Rain

Quote: "This is fictitious information. After two years of full-scale war, no one will dictate to Ukraine the conditions for waging this war. Within the framework of international law, Ukraine can ‘degrease’ [attack Russia's oil infrastructure] Russian instruments of warfare. Fuel is the basic tool of warfare. Ukraine will destroy its fuel infrastructure."

Advertisement:

Details: Podoliak stressed that Russia attacks the critical infrastructure of Ukraine with genocidal intentions, while Ukraine destroys the infrastructure of war.

Background:

The Financial Times reported that the United States had allegedly urged Ukraine not to hit Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure, as it was concerned that this could lead to higher energy prices and further escalation.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said that oil refineries in Russia are legitimate targets of Ukraine from a military point of view. According to her, Ukraine is acting in accordance with NATO standards in this case.

Support UP or become our patron!