Ukrainian forces down around 10 Russian missiles over Kyiv

Ukrainian air defence units have shot down about ten Russian missiles over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Details: Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces once again used Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers. The missiles were launched from the area of Engels in Russia's Saratov Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force will provide information about the exact number and type of missiles in its reports.

Early reports indicate there have been no casualties or damage in Kyiv.

Some missile wreckage has reportedly crashed into a forest in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Updated: Later, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that wreckage had fallen in two districts of Kyiv as a result of a missile attack.

Wreckage fell on wooded areas in the Desnianskyi district.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, it fell on parkland and a residential construction site, resulting in damage to the facade of a multi-storey building.

