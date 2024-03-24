All Sections
Ukrainian forces hit two Russian landing ships and communications centre in Sevastopol, Crimea

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 24 March 2024, 10:31
Ukrainian Defence Forces have successfully struck the large landing ships Yamal and Azov, a communications centre and several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea. Screenshot: General Staff

Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck two Russian landing ships, Yamal and Azov, as well as a communications centre and several infrastructure facilities belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Quote: "The Defence Forces have successfully hit the Yamal and Azov landing ships, a communications centre and several infrastructure facilities belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet."

For reference: The Yamal was designed in Poland in 1987. It has a crew of 98 people and its length is 112.5 metres.

 
Yamal landing ship. Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

The Azov is a large anti-submarine warship with a length of 112 metres and 87 crew members.

The ship can be used to lay naval minefields, transport humanitarian aid, and for evacuation from dangerous areas. In addition, the landing ship can be used for military cargo, provisions for ships or a fleet deployed on dispersed basing points.

The Azov has a variety of loading options, including 150 landing troops and 10 T-55 tanks with a crew of 40 people. The ship can transport 650 tonnes of cargo over 4,700 miles and sail in all non-frozen seas and oceans without limitations.

 
 Azov landing ship. Photo: Russian Black Sea Fleet 

Background: Late in the evening of 23 March, reports emerged that cruise missiles had hit the main communications centre of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

This news has been updated since publication.

