Jeremy Hunt, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, described the terrorist attack in Moscow as "horrific", but cautioned against having blind faith in Russia's statements about the shooting.

Details: Hunt noted that the death of civilians is terrible, "even if it happens in countries whose governments we strongly disapprove of."

Quote: "We can only hope that the perpetrators are caught," he added.

However, the Chancellor rejected Russia’s statements about Ukraine's alleged involvement in the terrorist attack. "We have very little confidence in anything the Russian government says," he was quoted as saying.

Hunt stated that Russia "creates a smokescreen of propaganda". According to the official, he takes everything Russians say with a "a massive pinch of salt".

Hunt also stated that, in light of a potential terrorist threat, the UK society "must be on guard".

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the public not to allow Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and his associates to spread false information about Ukraine's alleged involvement in the terrorist attack in Moscow suburbs, calling Putin a "pathological liar".

The United Kingdom warned Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin against using the terrorist attack in Moscow suburbs as an excuse to escalate the war against Ukraine.

