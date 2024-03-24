All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia conjures up "smokescreen of propaganda" around terrorist attack in Moscow – UK Chancellor

European PravdaSunday, 24 March 2024, 16:02
Russia conjures up smokescreen of propaganda around terrorist attack in Moscow – UK Chancellor
Jeremy Hunt. Photo: Hunt on Facebook

Jeremy Hunt, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, described the terrorist attack in Moscow as "horrific", but cautioned against having blind faith in Russia's statements about the shooting.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hunt noted that the death of civilians is terrible, "even if it happens in countries whose governments we strongly disapprove of."

Advertisement:

Quote: "We can only hope that the perpetrators are caught," he added.

However, the Chancellor rejected Russia’s statements about Ukraine's alleged involvement in the terrorist attack. "We have very little confidence in anything the Russian government says," he was quoted as saying.

Hunt stated that Russia "creates a smokescreen of propaganda". According to the official, he takes everything Russians say with a "a massive pinch of salt".

Hunt also stated that, in light of a potential terrorist threat, the UK society "must be on guard".

Background:

  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the public not to allow Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and his associates to spread false information about Ukraine's alleged involvement in the terrorist attack in Moscow suburbs, calling Putin a "pathological liar".
  • The United Kingdom warned Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin against using the terrorist attack in Moscow suburbs as an excuse to escalate the war against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: terrorist attackRussia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
terrorist attack
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Russia's attempts to connect Moscow terrorist attack to Ukraine: Putin is a pathological liar
German Bundestag warns against victimising Russia in recent Moscow terrorist attack
UK warns Putin against using terrorist attack in Moscow to justify war escalation
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: