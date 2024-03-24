All Sections
Strike on Russian Black Sea Fleet communication centre: satellite images emerge

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 24 March 2024, 22:26
Black Sea Fleet communication centre after missile strike. Photo: Skhemy

Satellite imagery has been posted showing the aftermath of a missile strike on the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s communication centre in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea.

Source: Skhemy (Schemes), a Radio Liberty project

Details: The satellite imagery, from Planet Labs, has confirmed that a building on Rudneva Street in Sevastopol was hit as a result of Ukrainian missile attacks.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine had reported that they launched a missile attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s communication centre on the morning of 24 March.

A comparison of satellite images taken of the area on 21 and 24 March shows that the roof collapsed after the attack. Firefighting appliances can also be seen next to the building, Skhemy reported.

 
Russia's Black Sea Fleet communication centre on 21 March
Skhemy (Schemes), the project of Radio Liberty
 
Russia's Black Sea Fleet communication centre on 24 March
Skhemy (Schemes), the project of Radio Liberty

Background:

  • Late on 23 March, reports emerged that the main communications centre of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol had been hit by cruise missiles.
  • Early on 24 March, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukraine's Defence Forces had struck two Russian landing ships, the Yamal and the Azov, as well as a communications centre and several infrastructure facilities belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea.

Sevastopol
Russian occupation authorities report "largest-scale attack" on Sevastopol
Three Storm Shadow missiles hit Russian Black Sea Fleet communications centre in Sevastopol – photo, video
Explosions in Sevastopol, social media report strikes – photo, video
