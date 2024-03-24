Russian occupation authorities report "largest-scale attack" on Sevastopol

The Kremlin-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, has claimed that the attack on Sevastopol on the night of 23-24 March "was the largest-scale attack in recent times".

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram

Quote from Razvozhayev: "Our military repelled the attack on Sevastopol. It was the largest-scale attack in recent times.

A 65-year-old resident of Sevastopol died when a missile fragment hit the side of a building on Yaltynska Street."

Details: According to Razvozhayev, a total of four people were injured by falling drone wreckage today.

In addition, the so-called governor claims, there are reports of "shrapnel and parts of downed missiles being found in Sevastopol".

Background: About ten explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol on Saturday evening. The occupation authorities reported that the air defence systems had been responding and targets shot down, and the Telegram channel Crimean Wind (Krymskii Veter) reported that strikes had occurred in the city.

It was reported late in the evening of 23 March that cruise missiles had hit the main communications centre of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

