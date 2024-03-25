Commander of the Training Department at Ground Forces Command resigns
Monday, 25 March 2024, 05:00
Major General Viktor Nikoliuk has resigned from his post as Commander of the Training Department at Ground Forces Command.
Source: Nikoliuk on Facebook
Details: He also wrote that he plans to lead one of the formations and be a commander at one of the frontline areas.
Quote: "The present time requires every Ukrainian, and especially the military, to make every effort to defeat the Russian enemy.
And I plan to do all this by leading one of the formations and one of the frontline areas."
Background: In January 2024, Nikoliuk said that Ukraine had the ability to train any number of personnel determined by the new law on mobilisation, which might be adopted soon.
For reference:
- During his service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Nikoliuk has commanded a reconnaissance company, a tank battalion and a mechanised regiment at the Desna training centre, was Chief of Staff of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, and later the commander of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade.
- From October 2021 to March 2023, he was the commander of Operational Command Pivnich (North).
- In March 2023, he was appointed Commander of the Training Department at Ground Forces Command.
