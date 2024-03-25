Commander of the Training Department at Ground Forces Command resigns

Major General Viktor Nikoliuk has resigned from his post as Commander of the Training Department at Ground Forces Command.

Source: Nikoliuk on Facebook

Details: He also wrote that he plans to lead one of the formations and be a commander at one of the frontline areas.

Quote: "The present time requires every Ukrainian, and especially the military, to make every effort to defeat the Russian enemy.

And I plan to do all this by leading one of the formations and one of the frontline areas."

Background: In January 2024, Nikoliuk said that Ukraine had the ability to train any number of personnel determined by the new law on mobilisation, which might be adopted soon.

For reference:

During his service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Nikoliuk has commanded a reconnaissance company, a tank battalion and a mechanised regiment at the Desna training centre, was Chief of Staff of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, and later the commander of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade.

From October 2021 to March 2023, he was the commander of Operational Command Pivnich (North).

In March 2023, he was appointed Commander of the Training Department at Ground Forces Command.

