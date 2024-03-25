Russian Yamal landing ship critically damaged

The Russian landing ship Yamal was struck in temporarily occupied Sevastopol on 23 March, and the damage to the vessel was critical.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "There were successful hits on Russian Black Sea Fleet facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea on 23 March 2024.

In particular, the 13th shipyard of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was attacked, where, among other things, the enemy's large landing ship Yamal was moored.

According to assessments by Ukrainian military intelligence, the damage to the Yamal is critical: a breach in the upper deck has caused the ship to list to starboard."

Details: DIU also added that the Russians are continuously pumping water out of the damaged ship, which took part in the annexation of Crimea and underwent repairs from 2017 to 2023.

Other details about Russian losses due to missile attacks by Ukraine's Defence Forces against Russian military targets are being clarified.

Background:

On the evening of 23 March, it was reported that cruise missiles had hit the main communications centre of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol

On 24 March, it was reported that Ukrainian Defence Forces had struck two Russian landing ships, Yamal and Azov, as well as a communications centre and several infrastructure facilities belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea.

