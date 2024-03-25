All Sections
Unknown vandals tear down pro-Ukraine posters near Russian Embassy in Riga – video

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 25 March 2024, 09:32
Stock photo: Getty Images

Several individuals have torn down posters in support of Ukraine over the past weekend in the Latvian capital of Riga. The police have stated that they have been documenting administrative offences.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Baltic States news website Delfi

Details: Activist Jānis Pelcis posted a video of the removal of posters in support of Ukraine on X (Twitter).

The video shows two women tearing down the posters, while another man expressed his discontent with the filming. The activist noted that the police did not respond to the incident. 

However, later on, State Police spokeswoman Gita Gžibovska stated that in situations where the police identify violations aimed at undermining support for Ukraine, including damage to relevant posters, the individuals responsible will be prosecuted.

Gžibovska noted that one person was fined for damaging such posters on Saturday and Sunday. 

In total, 12 proceedings were initiated for various violations near the Russian Embassy and several individuals were detained on Saturday.

She added that this case will also be assessed accordingly.

Background:

  • On 16 March, the Latvian State Police imposed fines for administrative offences on two Russian citizens who behaved aggressively near the Russian Embassy before voting in the Russian presidential "elections". 
  • In addition, the National Electronic Mass Media Council of Latvia (NEPLP) blocked access to nine websites spreading Russian propaganda.

Subjects: LatviaRussiaUkrainewar
