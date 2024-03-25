Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, says "all those involved" in the 22 March shooting at a concert hall in Moscow Oblast should be killed.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Details: Medvedev called for everyone involved in the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue to be killed.

Quote: "Should they be killed? They should be. And they will be. But it's much more important to kill all those involved. All of them. Those who paid, sympathised, helped. Kill them all."

Background:

The shooting incident occurred at a concert by the band Piknik at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 22 March.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) stated that the terrorist attack was a deliberate provocation by Putin’s regime that had been anticipated by the international community. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, stated that Ukraine had nothing to do with the attack.

The White House said it saw no evidence of any Ukrainian involvement in the attack, which claimed the lives of dozens of people.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin claimed that a "back door" had been prepared for the suspects to cross the border with Ukraine. Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responded by saying that these claims are entirely devoid of truth.

The United States has no doubt that ISIS was involved in the terrorist attack and had warned Russia in advance of the threat of such an attack.

ISIS called the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast their "most brutal attack in recent years" and posted photos of the terrorists. Their clothing matches that of the detainees whose photos were posted by the FSB.

