OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 25 March 2024, 16:24
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast, Russians claim to have shot down missiles
The authorities of Russia's Rostov Oblast have claimed that Russian air defence units have shot down missiles over the oblast, the wreckage of which crashed in a field.

Source: Vasily Golubev, Governor of Russia's Rostov Oblast; BBC News Russian

Details: Golubev claimed that Russian "air defence units had engaged" air targets in the sky between the cities of Novocherkassk and Bataysk (Rostov Oblast). The official further said that early reports indicated that the missile wreckage had crashed into a field and that no damage to facilities had been recorded.

Later, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that an attempt to launch an attack with S-200 anti-aircraft missiles converted so as to hit ground targets had been thwarted around 15:30.

Background:

  • On the night of 24-25 March, Golubev noted that a fire had broken out at a transformer substation at the Novocherkasskaya GRES thermal power plant [the Russian acronym GRES stands for State District Power Plant, but this acronym is now only part of the name of such plants – ed.]. Two power units at the plant have reportedly been temporarily taken out of operation.

Subjects: Russiamissile strike
