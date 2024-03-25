Poland to set up military helicopter base near border with Ukraine

Polish authorities are planning to establish a base for deploying military helicopters in the city of Świdnik, Lublin Voivodeship.

Source: European Pravda, Twitter account (X) of Poland’s Defence Ministry

Details: Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, the head of the ministry, said that the letter of intent was signed by the Ministry of Defence, the city of Lublin, the Lublin Voivodeship and Lublin Airport.

"We have signed a letter of intent (...) regarding the investment planned by the Polish Armed Forces, the placement of a permanent helicopter airbase... at Lublin Airport, which will serve the Polish Armed Forces," he said.

On 24 March at 04:23, Polish airspace was violated by a manoeuvring missile launched from a long-range Russian warplane. The missile entered Polish airspace near the village of Oserdów in the Lublin voivodeship and remained there for 39 seconds.

In connection with the incident, Poland announced its intention to summon the Russian ambassador to its Foreign Ministry and deliver a letter of protest.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has stated that Poland will demand explanations from the Russian ambassador regarding the incident with the Russian missile violating Poland's airspace. However, Sikorski noted that it is unlikely that Russia will give any explanations.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s Minister of National Defence, stated that Poland would have downed the Russian missile if there had been any signs that it was heading for a target on Polish territory.

