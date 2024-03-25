Russians hit Odesa during evening air raid, injuring three women

Three women have been injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Odesa that occurred on the evening of 25 March.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa. As of now, there are three injured women. Fortunately their injuries are not serious. There is damage to civilian infrastructure, and some windows have been shattered. All the relevant services are working [at the scene]."

More details: Kiper also said that as of 19:00, more than 300,000 consumers in Odesa are cut off from the power grid.

Background:

On the evening of 25 March, an air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles being launched by Russia. It lasted for almost an hour.

Suspilne journalists reported that explosions had been heard in the city of Odesa.

