All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin admits Islamists carried out terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast but mentions Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 25 March 2024, 20:53
Putin admits Islamists carried out terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast but mentions Ukraine
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian Federation, admitted that the terrorist attack on 22 March on Crocus City Hall was carried out by "radical Islamists" but blamed the shooting on "those who are fighting Russia at the hands of the Kyiv regime".

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza with reference to Putin's speech at a meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation

Details: Putin called the terrorist attack an "act of intimidation" and again linked the attack to Ukraine. He said that radical Islamists committed the terrorist attack in Crocus, but he is interested to know who commissioned the attack.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The question immediately arises: who benefits from this? This can only be a link for those who have been fighting with us at the hands of the Kyiv regime since 2014."

Details: Putin also added that "we need to answer the question" why the attackers allegedly tried to leave for Ukraine after committing a crime in Crocus, "and who was waiting for them there".

Previously:

On 23 March, Putin said that a window had allegedly been "prepared" for the suspects in the attack to cross the border with Ukraine. He did not explain what this statement is based on. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stated that this version "does not stand up to any criticism".

Background:

  • A shooting incident occurred prior to a concert by the band Piknik at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 22 March. Early reports said at least 40 people were killed and 130 injured.
  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) stated that the terrorist attack was a deliberate provocation by Putin’s regime that had been anticipated by the international community.
  • The White House said it saw no evidence of any Ukrainian involvement in the attack, which has claimed the lives of dozens of people.
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, stated that Ukraine had nothing to do with the attack.
  • The United States does not doubt that ISIS was involved in the terrorist attack on the evening of 22 March and had warned Russia in advance of the threat of it happening.
  • ISIS called the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast their "most brutal attack in recent years" and posted photos of the terrorists. Their clothing matches that of the detainees whose photos were posted by the FSB.

Subjects: PutinRussiaterrorist attack
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Putin
There's no evidence Ukraine was involved in Moscow terror attack – US Vice President
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Russia's attempts to connect Moscow terrorist attack to Ukraine: Putin is a pathological liar
UK warns Putin against using terrorist attack in Moscow to justify war escalation
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: