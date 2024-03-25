Russian troops strike Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 4 women

Early reports say the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on a residential area in the town of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast on 25 March, injuring four women.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The investigators report that on 25 March at about 16:15 [Kyiv time], the enemy launched an airstrike on a residential area in the town of Derhachi. Over 20 private houses were damaged.

Four women aged 56, 58, 66 and 68 suffered an acute reaction to stress and slight bodily injuries. Early reports say the strike was caused by an aerial bomb."

Background:

On 25 March in the afternoon, Russian troops opened fire on Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 65-year-old man.

