All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians target Kharkiv Oblast, killing one civilian

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 25 March 2024, 15:04
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast, killing one civilian
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops opened fire on Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 65-year-old man.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Details: Around 13:00, the Russians launched an attack on Vovchansk in the Chuhuiv district. In the course of the Russian attack, a 65-year-old civilian was killed.

Advertisement:

According to Syniehubov, law enforcement officers are now working at the sites of the attacks and recording the details of Russian war crimes.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastattackcasualties
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Civilian killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack on 6 fronts, where 70 clashes occurred – General Staff
Russians hit Kozacha Lopan with guided bombs, injuring man
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: