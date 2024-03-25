Russians target Kharkiv Oblast, killing one civilian

Russian troops opened fire on Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 65-year-old man.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Around 13:00, the Russians launched an attack on Vovchansk in the Chuhuiv district. In the course of the Russian attack, a 65-year-old civilian was killed.

Advertisement:

According to Syniehubov, law enforcement officers are now working at the sites of the attacks and recording the details of Russian war crimes.

Support UP or become our patron!