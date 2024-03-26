Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM

Lauri Hussar and Ruslan Stefanchuk in Kyiv. Photo: Stefanchuk on Twitter (X)

Lauri Hussar, Speaker of the Estonian Parliament, is on a visit to the city of Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament)

Details: Stefanchuk posted photos from his meeting with Hussar, noting that he had thanked Estonia for its active support of Ukraine, especially its 18th military aid package.

Advertisement:

The two speakers discussed Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, strengthening the sanctions pressure on Russia, and mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine.

Вітаю у Києві Спікера @Riigikogu Лаурі Хуссара. Подякував Парламенту 🇪🇪 за всі рішення та політичну підтримку 🇺🇦.



Також подякував за рішення Уряду 🇪🇪 про надання 18-го пакету військово-технічної допомоги Україні.



Обговорили європейську та євроатлантичну інтеграцію 🇺🇦.… pic.twitter.com/Vfi20c8Rnz — Ruslan Stefanchuk (@r_stefanchuk) March 26, 2024

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that Estonia is one of the most active "friends of Ukraine".

Estonia is one of the most active partners and the leaders in providing comprehensive assistance to #Ukraine. We discussed defence aid to 🇺🇦, holding russia accountable and the confiscation of frozen russian assets at a meeting with 🇪🇪 @Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar. Estonia is… pic.twitter.com/aoqXb5Mc5h — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) March 26, 2024

"We discussed defence aid to Ukraine, holding Russia accountable and the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. Estonia is an active supporter of this issue," Shmyhal said of the meeting.

On 25 March Hussar met with leaders of the Polish Parliament, where he also stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine and holding Russia accountable.

Estonia has not yet disclosed details of the meeting in Kyiv.

Background:

Russia has banned many senior Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian officials from entering the country and put Estonian PM Kaja Kallas, the Secretary of State and the Interior Minister on its wanted list.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said these decisions by Moscow were "proof that we are doing the right things".

Support UP or become our patron!