Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff

Within the last 24 hours, 50 combat clashes have occurred in the combat zone. The Russians launched four missile attacks and 52 airstrikes, as well as 43 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 26 March

Quote: "Over the past day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck two control points and eight areas of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment of the Russians.

Missile units struck an air defence system, an artillery system and an ammunition storage belonging to the Russians."

Details: On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian forces repelled eight attacks of the Russians near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as in Terny, Yampolivka and to the north from Vesele in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians who enjoyed the aircraft support tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks on the Russians near the settlements of Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar.

On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces repelled seven attacks by the Russians near the settlements of Berdychi, Semenivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlement of Novomykhailivka where the Russians ground troops and aircraft tried to breach the Ukrainian defence 21 times.

