Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 75 times on front over past 24 hours, mostly on Novopavlivka front

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 75 times on the front over the past 24 hours, with 34 combat skirmishes reported on the Novopavlivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 24 March

Details: A total of 75 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours.

In addition, Russian troops launched 14 missile strikes and 106 airstrikes and bombarded the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas 99 times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russians carried out yet another attack on Ukraine overnight, launching Shahed loitering munitions and cruise missiles of various types.

Russian airstrikes affected the following settlements over the past 24 hours: Seredyna-Buda and Vorozhba (Sumy Oblast); Zemlianky, Potykhonove, Bolohivka and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Dachne, Druzhba, Umanske, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Zhdanove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske and Makarivka (Donetsk Oblast); Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Stepove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Tokarivka and Tiahynka (Kherson Oblast).

Russian artillery targeted around 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops mounted no offensive (assault) operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Yasnobrodivka and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobieda, Kostiantynivka and Urozhaine, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 34 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) 4 times.

On the Kherson front, Russian troops persisted in their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (eastern) bank and launched two unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast) over the past 24 hours.

At the same time, Ukrainian aircraft struck 10 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and one storage point over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit one cluster of Russian military personnel, four command posts, two air defence assets, one artillery piece, one electronic warfare system and one radar station belonging to the Russians.

