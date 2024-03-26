All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 26 March 2024, 21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the delegation of the Estonian Parliament. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has met with the delegation of the Estonian Parliament led by its speaker Lauri Hussar on 26 March in Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Office of the President

Details: During the meeting Zelenskyy thanked Estonia for its support for Ukraine in the full-scale war against Russia and initiative to contribute 0.25% of Estonia's GDP as the military aid for Ukraine.  

The sides also discussed military aid and bilateral cooperation, the use of frozen Russians assets in favour of Ukraine and the progress in the preparation of the bilateral security agreement.

Background: 

  • Hussar arrived in Kyiv with a visit and met with Head of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
  • On 25 March, Hussar met with the leaders of the Polish Parliament where he also stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine and holding Russia accountable.

