President Zelenskyy inspects fortifications during visit to Sumy Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 March 2024, 19:12
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Sumy Oblast. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspected the ongoing construction of fortification structures near the city of Sumy during his official visit to Sumy Oblast.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine; Zelenskyy on social media 

Details: The president inspected trenches, dugouts, firing and command and observation posts. 

Reportedly, Zelenskyy was briefed on a typical project for constructing a platoon-sized stronghold, which includes reinforced concrete structures, firing positions for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and shelters made of corrugated steel. 

An important element is also the strip of non-explosive barriers to deter enemy vehicles.

