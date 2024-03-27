President Zelenskyy inspects fortifications during visit to Sumy Oblast – video
Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 19:12
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspected the ongoing construction of fortification structures near the city of Sumy during his official visit to Sumy Oblast.
Source: Office of the President of Ukraine; Zelenskyy on social media
Details: The president inspected trenches, dugouts, firing and command and observation posts.
Reportedly, Zelenskyy was briefed on a typical project for constructing a platoon-sized stronghold, which includes reinforced concrete structures, firing positions for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and shelters made of corrugated steel.
An important element is also the strip of non-explosive barriers to deter enemy vehicles.
