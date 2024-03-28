All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence downs Russian missile in morning attack on Odesa Oblast

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 28 March 2024, 09:27
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian missile in morning attack on Odesa Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians fired a guided missile on Odesa Oblast from a tactical aircraft on the morning of 28 March, but Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed it over the sea.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile strike in the morning. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties. The information will be updated."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reported that the missile had been destroyed over the Black Sea.

Quote: "In the morning, a guided missile was launched from a tactical aircraft from the Black Sea towards Odesa Oblast. The missile was destroyed over the sea by air defence forces."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeOdesa Oblastair defence
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
missile strike
Russians attempt to target energy infrastructure in Ukraine's south overnight
Russians launch Shahed drones on Ukraine at night: Ukraine's air defence downs 26 of 28
Number of people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv rises – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: