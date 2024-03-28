Ukrainian air defence downs Russian missile in morning attack on Odesa Oblast

The Russians fired a guided missile on Odesa Oblast from a tactical aircraft on the morning of 28 March, but Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed it over the sea.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile strike in the morning. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties. The information will be updated."

Details: Later, the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reported that the missile had been destroyed over the Black Sea.

Quote: "In the morning, a guided missile was launched from a tactical aircraft from the Black Sea towards Odesa Oblast. The missile was destroyed over the sea by air defence forces."

