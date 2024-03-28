Russians attempt to target energy infrastructure in Ukraine's south overnight

The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South repelled a Russian attack for over four hours on the night of 27-28 March, with the Russians attempting to hit critical infrastructure targets.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The attack and the combat operations to repel it lasted nearly four hours. We engaged on various fronts as the enemy deployed drones both from the Black Sea waters and through the temporarily occupied territories, attempting to bypass all possible means of our defence. However, our combat efforts proved quite effective; we are still tallying the results, but we know we managed to down close to a dozen drones.

It's evident that the enemy targeted energy system facilities once again, attempting to inflict damage on industrial sites but insidiously directing drones through residential areas. As a result, a fire broke out in a residential area on the Zaporizhzhia front due to falling wreckage."

Details: Regarding Odesa Oblast, the Russians attempted to target an energy system facility, but the air defenders responded flawlessly and shot down both drones that approached the oblast from the sea, Humeniuk said.

Background: The Russians attacked Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and 28 Shahed drones launched from the waters of the Black Sea, Crimea and Russia’s Kursk Oblast on the night of 27-28 March. Ukraine’s air defence forces managed to down 26 of these drones.

