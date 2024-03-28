All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians launch Shahed drones on Ukraine at night: Ukraine's air defence downs 26 of 28

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 March 2024, 07:35
Russians launch Shahed drones on Ukraine at night: Ukraine's air defence downs 26 of 28
Shahed drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and 28 Shahed drones launched from the waters of the Black Sea, Crimea and Russia’s Kursk Oblast on the night of 27-28 March. Ukraine’s air defence forces have managed to down 26 of these drones.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile and drone strike on Ukraine on the night of 27-28 March 2024 using three Kh-22 cruise missiles, a Kh-31P anti-radar missile (from the Black Sea), an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from ([the temporarily occupied part of] Donetsk Oblast) and 28 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs (from Russia’s Kursk Oblast and Cape Chauda in Crimea)."

Advertisement:

Details: Oleshchuk said anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units from Ukraine’s Defence Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

He reported that 26 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed within Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed dronemissile strikewar
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Shahed drone
Russians attempt to target energy infrastructure in Ukraine's south overnight
Ukrainian defenders down 10 of 13 Russian Shahed drones at night
Russians launch Shaheds on Ukraine at night: air defence forces down 12 out of 12
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: