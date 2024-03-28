Russians launch Shahed drones on Ukraine at night: Ukraine's air defence downs 26 of 28
The Russians attacked Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and 28 Shahed drones launched from the waters of the Black Sea, Crimea and Russia’s Kursk Oblast on the night of 27-28 March. Ukraine’s air defence forces have managed to down 26 of these drones.
Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy launched a missile and drone strike on Ukraine on the night of 27-28 March 2024 using three Kh-22 cruise missiles, a Kh-31P anti-radar missile (from the Black Sea), an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from ([the temporarily occupied part of] Donetsk Oblast) and 28 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs (from Russia’s Kursk Oblast and Cape Chauda in Crimea)."
Details: Oleshchuk said anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units from Ukraine’s Defence Forces were involved in repelling the attack.
He reported that 26 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed within Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
