Special Operations Forces show snipers killing Russian soldiers on Avdiivka front – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 28 March 2024, 09:53
Special Operations Forces show snipers killing Russian soldiers on Avdiivka front – video
Stock photo: Special Operations Forces

Snipers from the Special Operations Forces continue to destroy the Russians on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Special Operations Forces’ press service

Details: The press service reported that snipers from the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment recorded the movement of Russian troops on the Avdiivka front. Upon identifying hostile targets, they opened fire, killing all Russian soldiers.

Quote from sniper under alias Vyshnia (Cherry): "We provide cover for our units, destroy sabotage and reconnaissance groups and Russian observation posts in our area of responsibility. Our coordinated work positively affects the fulfilment of combat tasks."

Subjects: Special Operations ForcesAvdiivkawar
