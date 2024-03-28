All Sections
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service head visits North Korea to strengthen cooperation in response to pressure from external forces

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 March 2024, 11:25
Sergey Naryshkin. Phoot: Getty images

Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, has spent three days in North Korea against the backdrop of reports of weapon supplies from North Korea to Russia and oil from Russia to North Korea in violation of international sanctions.

Source: Radio Svoboda with reference to the North Korean Central News Agency and Russian Foreign Intelligence Service

Details: North Korean Central News Agency reported the visit to Pyongyang took place on 25-27 March, during which the sides discussed "business matters regarding further strengthening cooperation in response to the intrigues of hostile forces".

The report also mentioned that North Korean Foreign Trade Minister Yun Jong Ho departed for Moscow for negotiations.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service stated that Naryshkin discussed "deepening cooperation while external forces attempt to increase pressure" in Pyongyang and the negotiations took place "in a warm friendly atmosphere".

Background: 

  • South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik said that North Korea's munitions factories are working at full capacity to supply weapons to Russia.
  • The US has information, confirmed by satellite images, that North Korea has shipped more than a thousand ammunition containers to Russia.
  • South Korea believes that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea sent about 7,000 containers of ammunition and other military equipment to Russia since last year.

