Poles lift lorry traffic blockade at Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint until 2 April

The State Border Guard Service reported that on 28 March, Polish protesters suspended the blockade of lorry traffic at the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint until approximately 2 April.

Details: "The temporary blockade of lorry traffic in both directions has ended at the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint," border guards said.

On the Polish side, it was reported that lorry traffic is operating as normal. There are about 120 lorries in the queue.

"However, the neighbouring side has indicated that lorries will be let through only until 2 April," added the State Border Guard Service.

Background:

As of 24 March, Polish protesters were blocking traffic at three border checkpoints – Uhryniv, Yahodyn, and Rava-Ruska, with Ukrainian lorries not being allowed to enter Poland from Ukraine at all at the latter two checkpoints.

The Ukrainian government has acknowledged that they do not know how to unlock the border with Poland because there is virtually no dialogue, and there is no readiness for concessions from Poland.

