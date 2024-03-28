Russian aircraft crashes in occupied Crimea – video
Thursday, 28 March 2024, 17:45
A Russian aircraft has crashed near the city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea.
Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called governor of the city
Quote: "A military aircraft has crashed into the sea."
Details: He said that the pilot ejected. Local Telegram channels posted a video of the aircraft burning. "Russian soldiers shot down their own aircraft in Sevastopol – it was taking off from Belbek airfield," a channel said.
Before that, an explosion rang out. Unconfirmed reports indicate that the Russians shot down their own Su-27 fighter jet over Sevastopol.
Падіння російського літака в Криму pic.twitter.com/ZXvUc7MWd7— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 28, 2024
