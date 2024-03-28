All Sections
Russian aircraft crashes in occupied Crimea – video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 28 March 2024, 17:45
Russian aircraft crashes in occupied Crimea – video
screeenshot

A Russian aircraft has crashed near the city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called governor of the city

Quote: "A military aircraft has crashed into the sea."

Details: He said that the pilot ejected. Local Telegram channels posted a video of the aircraft burning. "Russian soldiers shot down their own aircraft in Sevastopol – it was taking off from Belbek airfield," a channel said.

Before that, an explosion rang out. Unconfirmed reports indicate that the Russians shot down their own Su-27 fighter jet over Sevastopol.

Subjects: RussiaCrimeaaircraft
