Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman discuss defence against Russian strikes

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 March 2024, 21:29
Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has met with General Charles Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, to discuss Ukraine's needs for the coming months.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "During the conversation, we discussed the needs of Ukraine's Armed Forces in the coming months, the issue of US assistance to Ukraine, specifically strengthening protection against Russian missile and bomb strikes, the development of fortifications, and some strategic issues for the future in 2024."

