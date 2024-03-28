All Sections
US Department of State responds to article about "anger at Macron" over statement on troops in Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 March 2024, 08:39
US Department of State responds to article about anger at Macron over statement on troops in Ukraine
Matthew Miller. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has answered a question about a recent article in the media that said French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about the possible deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine had angered American officials.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, at a briefing

Details: When asked about the Department of State's reaction to the Bloomberg article, Miller said: "I don't have any reaction to that report."

"But of course we have made clear that the United States is not going to send any troops to Ukraine," he said.

Miller added that Macron is the head of state of a country that is a long-standing US ally.

"And we work productively with him on a number of matters, including support for Ukraine," Miller noted.

Background

  • The day before, Bloomberg reported that Macron's statements about the possible deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine had angered US officials, who privately fear that such a move could lead to a clash with Russia.
  • Despite the controversy surrounding his remarks about the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine, Macron refused to back down, insisting that his statements were well thought out but also stressing that France would not follow the "logic of escalation" in its relations with Moscow.
  • Subsequently, commenting on the idea he raised, Macron stressed that if such a scenario were to be implemented, French forces would not go on the offensive against Russia.

Subjects: MacronUSAUkraine
