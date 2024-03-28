Zelenskyy says Ukraine cannot win without US help

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine could not win the war against Russia without American assistance.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CBS News

Details: Zelensky was asked if Ukraine would lose without US help.

Quote: "It is true. Of course we will lose. Not in one day. Of course, we will lose some of our territories… For us it will be a huge challenge. How will we bring everything back? That’s big sacrifices to return, to return territory is to lose people. And people, honestly speaking, are more important. But we know that Putin, he wants to completely destroy us, territories and people.

He, all of his messages, you’ve heard them officially and unofficially – that he does not acknowledge Ukraine, does not acknowledge Ukrainians, he does not acknowledge our existence. For him, we are a satellite of the Russian Federation. At the moment it’s us, then Kazakhstan, then Baltic states, then Poland, then Germany, at least half of Germany. He will come back. He will not forgive the ‘80s, and then the ‘90s.

We don’t need to change his mind. We need to change him. We need to replace him."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine requires more American-made air defence systems. He noted that Ukraine now has all of its air defence systems brought from Europe.

The President stated that Patriot systems are deployed in the United States, and that 5-7 of these systems "will protect industrial platforms in Ukraine."

He added that 75-80% of US financial assistance stays in the country because all weapons are either owned or manufactured there.

