Man injured in Russian attack on Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 March 2024, 23:45
Man injured in Russian attack on Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast
Russian troops fired on the village of Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, on 28 March, at around 15:00, injuring a 49-year-old man.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne Donbas, citing Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The man, who was in his garden at the time of the attack, was provided with medical assistance.

The type of weapon used by the Russian invaders to fire on the village is being established.

Miedviedieva noted that law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the incident under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Donetsk Oblast
