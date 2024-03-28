Over 10,000 people in temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast left without electricity for weeks

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has stated that over 10,000 residents in the occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast have been left without electricity for weeks.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Many power engineers have left the temporarily occupied territories due to the war, so the Russians cannot overcome the destruction of infrastructure as a result of hostilities."

Details: The NRC added that the most difficult situation is in the city of Horlivka and some districts of Donetsk.

Quote: "The occupation administration is unable to restore the region, as they are purely proxies serving the Kremlin’s military campaign. Moscow is also in no hurry to provide assistance, as the lives of Ukrainians are worthless to the terrorists."

