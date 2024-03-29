Ukrainian Air Force comments on deployment of Zircon missiles in Crimea

The spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Force has revealed that the Russians have deployed a number of Zircon missiles in Crimea due to the convenience of launching attacks on Odesa and the south of Ukraine from there.

Source: Illia Yevlash, the head of the public relations service of the Command of the Ukrainian Air Force, in the broadcast of the UP.Pidsumky (Ukrainska Pravda.Summary) programme

Quote: "The Russians have most likely chosen this base (in Crimea) since it is convenient to attack the city of Odesa and other southern oblasts of Ukraine from there. Moreover, so far they have the so-called Crimean Bridge which they use to supply a lot of equipment and materials for maintenance…

We expect attacks from various directions. They also use their aircraft to attack us from Voronezh and Kursk oblasts. For instance, last night they attacked us from Belgorod Oblast, from Ryazan Oblast…So we expect Russian strikes not only from Crimea but other regions as well."

Background:

On 12 February, the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise reported that Russia used a 3M22 Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on the territory of Ukraine in its 7 February attack.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise stated that Zircons do not actually match the tactical and technical characteristics declared by the Russians.

