Air Force video shows Shahed drones being downed in Ukraine's south

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, has released a video of air defence destroying Russian kamikaze drones in the south of Ukraine on 29 March.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Troops from the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Brigade of the Air Force (shown in the video) destroyed five enemy Shahed drones tonight.

Let's hold the skies!"

Background:

On the night of 28-29 March 2024, Russian forces launched a large-scale missile and drone attack targeting Ukrainian fuel and energy sector facilities, using various types of missiles and loitering munitions. They employed a total of 99 aerial weapons.

Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 84 Russian targets: 58 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions, 17 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, five Kh-59 guided missiles, and four Iskander-K cruise missiles.

