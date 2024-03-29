All Sections
Air Force video shows Shahed drones being downed in Ukraine's south

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 March 2024, 14:45
Air Force video shows Shahed drones being downed in Ukraine's south
Stock photo: 126 Brigade

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, has released a video of air defence destroying Russian kamikaze drones in the south of Ukraine on 29 March. 

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Troops from the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Brigade of the Air Force (shown in the video) destroyed five enemy Shahed drones tonight.

Let's hold the skies!"

Background:

  • On the night of 28-29 March 2024, Russian forces launched a large-scale missile and drone attack targeting Ukrainian fuel and energy sector facilities, using various types of missiles and loitering munitions. They employed a total of 99 aerial weapons.
  • Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 84 Russian targets: 58 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions, 17 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, five Kh-59 guided missiles, and four Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air Force
